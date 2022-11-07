Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its Growth Networks Group, comprised of national broadcast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD, grew faster than all other digital multicast networks, across all dayparts in Q3 22.

Driven by the additions of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and CSI:NY, along with nearly 15 million additional TV households, including the key markets of New York, Boston, Atlanta and Tampa – St Petersburg, the networks saw double digit ratings increases* making them the fastest growing among all digital broadcast TV networks. Comet realized a 31% increase in access, CHARGE! up 31% in primetime and TBD scored a 27% increase for total day.

Today, the Growth Networks Group is also announcing additional investments in fan-favorite TV series to join the new 2023 network program schedules, set to launch in January.

COMET

Comet, home to many of TV’s top sci-fi brands, will be adding new high-profile programs to its lineup in Q1.

Beginning January 16, Stargate SG-1, one of the longest-running sci-fi franchises in history, and one of Comet’s all-time highest rated series, will return to the network, airing from 5-8p ET weekdays. Stargate SG-1 joins Comet’s already strong primetime lineup, which includes Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The X-Files.

Stargate SG-1 will be the lead-in to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which will air from 8-10p ET. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was added to Comet’s lineup this summer and has seen an increase of 84%* in the time period in only three months. This Halloween, Comet will be celebrating its 7th anniversary, and recently announced it will host a special Halloween Buffy the Vampire Slayer watch party on Twitch, the interactive livestreaming service.

Comet is now the home of iconic brands Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Stargate SG-1, and The Outer Limits, along with the newly acquired classic series Friday the 13th and Tales from the Darkside which will air on weekends, starting in January 2023.

To kick-off the launch of Stargate SG-1, Comet will run a marathon featuring some of the most iconic episodes from 3p ET Sunday, January 15, through 1a ET on January 16.

CHARGE!

CHARGE!, which features iconic action and adventure TV series, will be adding two hit shows. On January 2, CHARGE! will anchor its daytime lineup with the premiere of Without a Trace, the highly acclaimed, psychological drama.

To kick off the launch of Without a Trace, CHARGE! will run a marathon of theseries on New Year’s Day from 12 Noon to 1a.

Later in the quarter, CHARGE! will launch the long running modern-day Sherlock Holmes CBS procedural drama Elementary, to late night audiences.

TBD

TBD, one of the youngest skewing networks on TV, and featuring unscripted content from TV and the web, will add an additional run of World’s Dumbest to its already strong primetime lineup, which includes Wipeout and Fear Factor. World’s Dumbest, is TBD’s highest rated new program,up +18%* from the 2022 time period, and will now air weeknights from 10p-1a ET.

In addition to the ratings and new programming announcements, this week also marks the launch of the Growth Networks Group’s newest affiliate partner. On October 24th, CHARGE! launched on the Nexstar owned NBC affiliate on channel 8.2 servicing the Tampa - St Petersburg (Sarasota) market, the 13th ranked DMA, which also includes market wide cable carriage. The addition brings the total new coverage in 2022 to nearly 15 million TV households through affiliate partnerships with CBS Stations, Cox Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, and Optimum. The networks also added nationwide carriage on Dish Network and Sling TV.

“Digital broadcast television is on the rise as new viewers continue to discover a broad range of free over-the-air digital TV networks. Comet, CHARGE! and TBD are the fastest growing networks in the space, delivering a unique portfolio of network brands featuring fan favorite TV series. We’re excited to continue our investment in these networks and the roll out of our new lineups in January,” said Adam Ware SVP, Growth Networks Group.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

*Source: Nielsen Live+SD P2+ Imp (000), Jun-Sep'22 vs Jan-May'22 time period, Comet M-F/7-9pm, Charge, M-F/6-9pm and 9pm-1am, TBD M-Su/11pm-1am

Category: General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005882/en/