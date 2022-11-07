Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today the appointments of Matthew Hudson and Spencer Lippman as Managing Directors in the firm’s Business Services Group, bolstering its coverage of the equipment-as-a-service sector. Mr. Hudson, serving as Head of Equipment-as-a-Service, will lead a dedicated sector coverage team from a soon-to-be-established investment banking office in Baltimore. Mr. Lippman is based in the firm’s Houston office.

“As part of the ongoing growth within the Business Services Group, we are delighted to announce two key hires that will be instrumental new additions to our team,” said Larry DeAngelo, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group. “Both Matt and Spencer bring deep industry insights, sector transaction experience, and client expertise that complement our existing practice extremely well. The addition of Matt and Spencer to the Houlihan Lokey platform enables us to quickly gain a strong foothold in the sector and to build the leading global investment bank advisory practice serving corporations, financial sponsors and entrepreneur owners in the ‘equipment-as-a-service’ sector. We are excited to continue to strategically expand our deep, highly focused coverage capabilities across the business services universe. We look forward to their continued career success at the firm.”

Mr. Hudson joins Houlihan Lokey with nearly 30 years of industry experience providing corporate advisory and financing services to middle-market growth companies. Most recently, he served as a Managing Director and Head of Rental Services investment banking at Oppenheimer & Co. Before that, he was a Director at CIBC World Markets and Vice President at FBR Capital Markets, after starting his career as an Associate at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Hudson holds an MBA from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, with Beta Gamma Sigma distinction, and a B.A. from Gettysburg College.

Mr. Lippman also joins the firm from Oppenheimer & Co., where he was a Managing Director in its Rental Services investment banking group. Before that, he was an Associate at Genesis Capital, LLC, and started his career as an Analyst at Silverton Capital Corp. Mr. Lippman holds a B.A. from Hampden-Sydney College.

“Houlihan Lokey’s commitment to client dedication and service excellence, coupled with its global strength in M&A advisory, capital raising, and restructuring services, positions the firm with strong capabilities to best serve clients operating in the ‘equipment-as-a-service’ sector. I am thrilled to be collaborating with a team that is characterized by its high level of commitment to client satisfaction, execution excellence, deep creativity, and intellectual capital. I look forward to contributing to the fantastic momentum in the Business Services Group,” said Mr. Hudson.

“The firm is a proven leader across all verticals in business services, and we are highly motivated to continue providing Houlihan Lokey clients with world-class advisory services and innovative solutions as the leading advisor to the ‘equipment-as-a-service’ sector,” added Mr. Lippman.

Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group has more than 125 financial professionals in seven of its 35 locations around the world. In 2021, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 1 investment bank for all global business services M&A transactions, based on data from Refinitiv.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005094/en/