New Educational Resource Designed to Help Support the Podiatry Community

Company Also Adds 300 Questions to Existing Dermatology Board Review Challenge

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( NYSE:BHC, Financial)( TSX:BHC, Financial) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, recently announced the launch of the Podiatry Board Review Challenge, a new professional educational resource. Developed alongside practicing podiatrists, the Podiatry Board Review Challenge is designed to help support residents preparing for their board certification exams, podiatric healthcare professionals preparing for re-certifications and podiatrists who are looking to refresh their skills and knowledge.

"As part of our continuous collaboration with podiatrists and residents, we understand the importance of and need for educational resources to help aspiring and existing podiatric heath care professionals have the tools they need to excel," said Richard Lajoie, vice president and general manager, Ortho Dermatologics. "We developed the Podiatry Board Review Challenge to address this need, and we look forward to helping many upcoming and current podiatrists by testing their knowledge so they can provide the highest quality care for patients."

The Podiatry Board Review Challenge is available to health care professionals free-of-charge and includes 200 pre-board questions covering a range of topics, including radiology, neurology, vascular, infections, wounds, internal medicine, dermatology, pediatrics and miscellaneous medicine.

"Preparing for board exams is a necessity, not only for residents, but also for previously certified podiatrists needing to brush up on their skills. The Podiatry Board Review Challenge is an easy-to-use, well-referenced and comprehensive series of sample questions covering a wide range of topics that are typically included in board exams," said Warren Joseph, DPM, Consultant in Lower Extremity Infectious Disease. "As someone involved in both student and resident education my entire career, I know many will benefit from using this new resource to continue to sharpen their knowledge on a variety of tested categories."

In addition to the Podiatry Board Review Challenge, Ortho Dermatologics has added 300 questions to its existing Dermatology Board Review Challenge, which is designed to help dermatologists and dermatology residents prepare for their board certification exams. New questions were added to every category of the Challenge, including board review, clinical photos, same site differentials and dermoscopy.

"As a leader in providing dermatology and podiatry products, Ortho Dermatologics is proud to offer these two challenges to residents and health care professionals and help support their health care journeys," Lajoie continued.

To view the Podiatry and Dermatology Board Review Challenges, visit: https://www.ortho-dermatologics.com/professional-resources/ .

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio also includes several leading medical device systems for aesthetic applications, such as skin tightening and resurfacing, laser hair removal and preventative therapeutic skin care treatments. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

