FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding corporation and global leader in eCommerce and fashion tech, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter, worldwide gross sales were $1,318,851, compared to $2,175,342 the previous year. And, for nine months ending September 30, 2022, revenue was $5,873,599 compared to $5,461,676 during the same period last year. Gross profit for the third quarter was 54.88% compared to 35.13% for the same period last year.

Loss from operations was $811,288 for the period ending in September 2022 compared to a loss of $951,342 for the same period last year. Bergio's total liability has dropped by 36% since December 31st, 2021. And, stockholder equity has improved by 31% to $4,917,043 compared to $3,740,303 as of December 31st, 2021.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International Inc., states, "We were expecting a soft third quarter due to current economic conditions and historically it has been the softest quarter of the year. But, our margins improved significantly so the drop in revenue had a nominal effect on our P & L."

He continued, "With all the drastic cost-cutting changes in operations made by management during the third quarter, we forecast a profitable fourth quarter. The full effect of these measures will be realized during the first quarter of next year.

"I totally understand the frustration of our shareholders but I can assure them that all management is working diligently to turn the corner. In a short period of time, we have cleaned up both companies and trying to secure institutional funding moving forward. I see a very bright future ahead", he added.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

