Today is Halloween, which means the holidays are just around the corner!Recognizing the importance of cultural holiday celebrations and how they can brighten communities, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus today announced grants of up to $2,500 each for 18 northern Illinois communities as part of the ComEd Powering the Holidays Program.

"Nothing spreads holiday cheer like the twinkle of festive lights, and we are proud to power the displays that celebrate community identity and culture," said %3Cb%3EGil+Quiniones%2C+CEO+of+ComEd%3C%2Fb%3E. "ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus are excited to again support a wide variety of holiday lighting displays that bring residents together to celebrate and experience cultural traditions within their communities."

"We are thrilled to once again partner with ComEd on the Powering the Holidays Program," said Neil James, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. "It will be rewarding to see these grants provide communities a sense of unity during the holiday season and help people develop a respect and understanding for different cultures."

The grant program, established in 2021, celebrates identity and culture throughout Illinois communities by supporting holiday programs that encourage respect for different cultures, promote intercultural exchange and provide a pathway for all members of these communities to gain a sense of belonging.

Powering the Holidays grants can be used for any community holiday lights event held from November 1, 2022, to February 13, 2023. Municipalities, townships, counties and other local governments within the northern Illinois areas ComEd serves were eligible to apply.

Powering the Holidays is an extension of ComEd's long-time sponsorship of and support for holiday+lights+events at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden. For more information about Powering the Holidays, visit the Metropolitan+Mayors+Caucus+website.

This year's 18 ComEd Powering the Holidays grant recipients and the programs to be supported are:

2022 City of Belvidere Hometown Christmas Celebration (Belvidere, Ill.) – This annual event brings together residents of all ages for one grand night of holiday festivities including carriage rides, light parades, puppet shows, outdoor movies, cookie decorating and more on Friday, December 2.

Holiday Magic 2022 (Bensenville, Ill.) – On Sunday, November 20 residents are encouraged to celebrate the holidays by participating in community tree lighting, holiday parade and more.

Village of Bolingbrook Winter Walk (Bolingbrook, Ill.) – Running from December 2 to January 8, this quarter-mile walking path of holiday lights and decorations will be open to visitors in the Bolingbrook Town Center.

Legacy of the Lighted Deer in Bull Valley (Bull Valley, Ill.) – This resident-driven holiday tradition will include over 200 lit deer throughout the Bull Valley community. The newest installation of deer will be located at the Bull Valley Village Hall to pay tribute to the founding members of the Village. Community members are invited to drive through town during the month of December to enjoy this experience.

A Dickens Christmas in Evergreen Park (Evergreen Park, Ill.) – Members of the community are invited to celebrate the holiday with trolly rides, a craft fair and holiday activities including the lighting of the village Christmas tree. This year’s community gathering will take place on Saturday, December 3.

Forest Park Holiday Walk (Forest Park, Ill.) – This holiday display will feature the lighting of a community Christmas tree and menorah with additional light displays throughout the town to make the event more accessible to members of the community. The kick-off celebration date will be announced in November.

Winterlights in the Fabyan Japanese Garden (Geneva, Ill.) – Families are invited to immerse themselves in the culture of Geneva and the history of Japan via lighted displays at the Fabyan Forest Preserve on Fridays and Saturdays from November 25 to December 17, and Saturdays from January 7-28.

The Village of Grayslake Holiday Lighting Event (Grayslake, Ill.) – This multi-month holiday-light display will bring community members together to marvel at 100,000 lights throughout the Village Center. The event promotes community engagement, sharing of customs and celebration during the holiday season. This display will be open to the public from November 1 to February 13.

Village of Hampshire’s Jingle Bell Festival of Lights (Hampshire, Ill.) – On Saturday, December 10, community members are invited to this annual holiday celebration which includes lighting displays, crafts and a parade. The decorations throughout the festival will be inclusive of all cultures and traditions and will include 240 ornaments decorated by members of the community.

Highland Park Heart of the Holidays (Highland Park, Ill.) – Community members will come together during this multi-weekend celebration of diversity and enjoy various music and dance performances, cultural celebrations and special promotions against a backdrop of holiday light displays. This celebration series will take place every Saturday from November 19 until December 10.

Winter Welcome-Land at Golf Mill Park (Niles, Ill.) – This outdoor, winter celebration, located at the new Golf Mill Park event space, will include an outdoor walking path filled with light sculptures and decorations celebrating different cultural traditions. This display will be open to the public from December 1 to January 30.

Powering Rolling Meadows’ Holiday Celebration (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – From November 1 to February 13, community members are invited to explore a free, winter light display that shares the cultures and joys of diverse cultures during the holiday season.

Village of Schiller Park’s Winter Wonderland and Tree Lighting Ceremony (Schiller Park, Ill.) – This event will bring the community together for a fun-filled day of celebration on Saturday, December 3, with holiday lights, children’s crafts, sleigh rides and more.

Holiday Season Cheer! (South Chicago Heights, Ill.) – This community event provides residents with holiday cheer through light displays, carols and the lighting of the South Chicago Heights Christmas tree. This year’s event is set for Friday, November 18.

Holiday Community Tree Lighting (Summit, Ill.) – During this event, members of the community will gather on Thursday, November 17 to celebrate the season, marvel at light displays and enjoy each other’s company. This year’s tree will be adorned with ornaments decorated by children in the community.

City of Waukegan Holiday Lights 2022 (Waukegan, Ill.) – Throughout the month of December, downtown Waukegan will be decorated with winter holiday-themed lighting and decorations to celebrate the community and provide residents with a greater sense of camaraderie and inclusion during the holiday season.

Wayne Holiday Tree Lighting at the Depot (Wayne, Ill.) – This event encourages all members of the community to gather on Saturday, December 3, to celebrate the holiday season at this community event including a tree lighting, hot cider and carols.

City of West Chicago Frosty Fest (West Chicago, Ill.) – Members of the community are invited to celebrate the holidays on Saturday, December 3. The event will include a tree lighting ceremony, complete with ornaments decorated by the community, lit window displays throughout the area, horse drawn trolly rides, carols and entertainment.

