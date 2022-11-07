WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced the closing of its previously announced $34.5 million convertible note financing ($30.0 million following the deduction of an original issue discount). The Company estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $27.8 million, after deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which include funding capital expenditures and working capital.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole placement agent for the offering. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Ondas and White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252571) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), on January 29, 2021 (as such registration statement became effective on February 5, 2021, and was expanded to cover additional securities pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3MEF (No. 333-268014), dated October 26, 2022, filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. An electronic prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on October 28, 2022. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to these securities will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at [email protected].

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot- as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

