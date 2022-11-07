- Research grants provided by the National Cancer Institute will support continued development and study of cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV) as an immuno-oncology candidate -

- One grant will focus on optimization of methods of large-scale production and to perform studies designed to satisfy regulatory requirements for human clinical development - the other grant will focus on development of CPMV as a platform technology -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer using nanotechnology, today announced that two research grants totaling $4.3 million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) were awarded to the Company's collaborating scientists and their respective academic institutions. The funding will be used for further studies investigating the activity of CPMV, a first-in-class plant virus used to stimulate immune responses against cancer. The Company's lead CPMV oncology candidate, MIE-101, is in late-stage preclinical development.

Recipients of the grants include:

"We congratulate our academic collaborators who received these substantial new funding awards," said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "Research investigating the immunostimulatory and antitumor effects of CPMV has now been funded by over $25 million in grants awarded to our scientific collaborators at leading academic institutions. We expect the studies planned under this new funding vehicle will yield valuable information to inform and expedite the development of Mosaic's proprietary CPMV-based immuno-oncology platform."

"Cancer's power to grow and spread relies on its ability to suppress immune responses. More effective treatments are urgently needed to safely stimulate cells of the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer while staying on guard to protect against any potential return of the disease," said Dr. Steinmetz, nanoengineering professor, director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering and acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic. "CPMV has consistently demonstrated these qualities in multiple mouse tumor models and in companion dogs with naturally occurring melanoma, sarcoma and breast cancer. This new funding will allow us to further investigate how CPMV, a plant virus grown in black-eyed peas that is not infectious to mammals, achieves these results as a single agent and in combination with other cancer treatments. Funds will also be used to develop methods to efficiently scale up production of CPMV. Together, these grants can provide the foundational basis of future planned human oncology clinical trials."

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), a plant virus that is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong immune response resulting in potent antitumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead CPMV candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer as a single agent and in combination treatments continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including the uncertainties of: raising sufficient capital or grant funding to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; maintaining the rights to the licensed technology and complying with the underling terms of the license agreement; advancing Mosaic's lead product into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement; enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

