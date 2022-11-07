MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) / Infinite Auctions announced today that their new "Ship When Sold" escrow consignment store will launch on November 6, 2022. The high-end sports memorabilia online store will feature both in stock items as well as escrow items. Infinite Auctions is one of the top private brokers of game used sports memorabilia in the world as they continue to break several world records with millions of dollars in sales each year. The online escrow store should add another viable source of revenue in addition to their auction and private brokering sales.

Mr. Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions and MDCE, stated, "The "Ship When Sold" Consignment store will give collectors a chance to enjoy having their prized collectibles around until the moment they are sold. This will also give sellers and collectors more control over pricing as they name their own sale price. Infinite Auctions is the first in the sports memorabilia auction industry to offer an online escrow store."

The escrow items featured in the store will be consigned items that remain in the consignor's possession until the items are sold. Once Infinite Auctions collects payment, then the consigned item will be shipped to Infinite Auctions for final inspection before both payment and the purchased item are disbursed to the buyer and seller.

Infinite Auctions LLC was previously acquired by MDCE on October 5, 2022, in a transaction resulting in a reverse takeover (RTO) of MDCE. Memorabilia auctions and high value collectible sales will remain the company's core business, and MDCE's business model and future filings will be updated to reflect the new direction of the company.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. seeks to capitalize on the fast-growing memorabilia and collectibles market by consolidating companies in the collectibles space and acquiring high value collectible assets. The company is negotiating multiple joint ventures and developing new platforms to create additional revenue streams from our memorabilia asset portfolio.

About Infinite Auctions LLC.

Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format. Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning of game-worn sports memorabilia, including jerseys, helmets, bats, and other items worn or used by athletes in professional sporting events. The company also auctions high-end sports cards, trading cards, fine autographs, Americana, and other valuable antiquities. Infinite Auctions also offers a private sale brokering program that connects sellers and buyers outside of auction for quicker sales.

