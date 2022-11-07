Brian Schaaf, chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president, Strategy, of Ford Motor Credit Company, has elected to retire, effective Dec. 1, after a 33-year career at Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit.

Eliane Okamura was named to succeed Schaaf, effective Dec. 1.

Okamura is director of automotive strategy, Risk and agile finance on Ford’s Treasury team, a position she has held since March 2021. She joined the company in 1995 in Brazil as an analyst and has held a variety of financial positions in Brazil and the United States including treasurer of Ford South America. She also was controller of several key product development teams, including North America trucks.

Okamura holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and a master’s in business administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Schaaf joined Ford in 1989 and held key positions for Ford in the United States and U.K. including general auditor, controller and assistant treasurer. He has been Ford Credit CFO since 2018.

“Brian has been an incredible leader, including through the extraordinary business conditions resulting from the pandemic,” said Marion Harris, Ford Credit CEO. “His thoughtful approach to the business and deep industry expertise have helped us shape plans and strategies that are developing Ford Credit into a reason people choose and stay with Ford. I’m proud to have been his friend and colleague for more than 20 years.”

“Eliane brings a global background in funding and dealer financing, as well as finance experience across Ford’s business,” Harris added. “Her expertise will be valuable as we transform the role of Ford Credit for our software-dominant future and as we continue to support Ford across its Model e, Blue, Next and Ford Pro units.”

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com or www.lincolnafs.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005510/en/

