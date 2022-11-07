BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq - AIMC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Altra will be acquired by Regal Rexnord Corporation (“Regal Rexnord”). Regal Rexnord will acquire each outstanding share of Altra for $62.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.0 billion on an enterprise value basis. The investigation concerns whether the Altra Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Regal Rexnord is paying too little for the Company.



UserTesting, Inc. ( - USER)

Under the terms of the agreement, UserTesting will be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners (“Buyers”). Buyers will acquire each outstanding share of UserTesting for $7.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the UserTesting Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Buyers are paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $15.98 for the Company’s shares.



AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - AVEO)

Under the terms of the agreement, AVEO will be acquired by LG Chem, Ltd. (“LG Chem”). LG Chem will pay $15.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of AVEO. The deal has an implied equity value of $566 million. The investigation concerns whether the AVEO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether LG Chem is paying too little for the Company.



Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - LMST)

Under the terms of the agreement, Limestone will be acquired by Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) (Nasdaq - PEBO). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Limestone will receive 0.90 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Limestone common stock. Based on Peoples' closing price of $30.28 per share as of October 21, 2022, the aggregate deal value is approximately $208.2 million, or $27.25 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Limestone Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Peoples is paying too little for the Company.



