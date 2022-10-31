NatWest Group plc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.06%), MSFT(7.99%), and CME(6.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NatWest Group plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,918 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $310.29 per share and a market cap of $79.44Bil. The stock has returned 67.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-book ratio of 6.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 9.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 83,316 shares in NYSE:WRB, giving the stock a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.12 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, WR Berkley Corp traded for a price of $74.07 per share and a market cap of $19.60Bil. The stock has returned 39.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WR Berkley Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 16,114 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.83 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $359.51 per share and a market cap of $342.34Bil. The stock has returned 42.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-book ratio of 40.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.56 and a price-sales ratio of 11.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, NatWest Group plc bought 37,522 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 112,918. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/31/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.79 per share and a market cap of $2,472.81Bil. The stock has returned 3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-book ratio of 42.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 66,913 shares in NYSE:GIS, giving the stock a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.23 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $81.78 per share and a market cap of $48.54Bil. The stock has returned 35.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

