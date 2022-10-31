Opus Capital Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $461.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(19.00%), IJR(6.56%), and SCHF(6.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Opus Capital Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Opus Capital Group, LLC bought 24,931 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 266,562. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $355.95 per share and a market cap of $265.49Bil. The stock has returned -14.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Opus Capital Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONE by 39,474 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.55.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $176.63 per share and a market cap of $3.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Opus Capital Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 59,865 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.96 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Opus Capital Group, LLC bought 27,021 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 346,532. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $98.1424 per share and a market cap of $66.33Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Opus Capital Group, LLC bought 51,682 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 1,038,812. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/31/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.79 per share and a market cap of $25.78Bil. The stock has returned -23.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

