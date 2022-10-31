RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1068 stocks valued at a total of $2.68Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.58%), MSFT(3.18%), and VOO(2.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. bought 28,793 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 209,077. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $355.95 per share and a market cap of $265.49Bil. The stock has returned -14.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. bought 47,028 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 374,422. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.9901 per share and a market cap of $76.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. bought 107,829 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,470,684. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.555 per share and a market cap of $90.14Bil. The stock has returned -23.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. bought 20,203 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 693,654. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/31/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.79 per share and a market cap of $2,472.81Bil. The stock has returned 3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-book ratio of 42.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 61,499 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.96 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

