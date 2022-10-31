SG Americas Securities, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

SG Americas Securities is an investment banking company that was founded back in 1940. The company acts as a subsidiary of SG Americas Securities Holdings, LLC, specifically as its broker dealer arm located in the United States, which, in turn, is a holding subsidiary of Societe Generate Group, which is the parent holding company that can trace its history back to 1864 and has over 154,000 employees located in 76 countries. SG Americas Securities provides a variety of investment banking services including underwriting, capital markets, securities, mergers and acquisitions, derivatives, clearing, settlement, trading, and custodial services, among others. The company caters largely to pooled investment vehicle clients and also includes financial institutions, oil and gas, sports and gaming, media and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and multinational corporations in its diverse client base. SG Americas Securities is headquartered in New York City and has additional offices located in Chicago, Illinoi, Houston Texas, and Boston, Bew York. The company acts as a broker dealer and has over 900 financial professionals registered in New York. Mutual funds offered through the parent Societe Generale Group are offered through Amundi Funds, which combines the asset management operations of Credit Agricole, which makes up three quarters of it, and Societe General, making up the rest. SG Americas Securities is almost completely owned by its holding company SG Americas Securities Holdings, LLC, with the remaining shares split amongst key executives. The company currently invests the most heavily in the technology and financial sectors, which together makes up over half of its total investment allocations, and also invests in the services, healthcare, consumer noncyclical, capital goods, energy, and consumer cyclical sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing sector allocations. SG Americas Securities, as of 2015, has a total market value of over $15.8 billion.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3038 stocks valued at a total of $7.59Bil. The top holdings were ADBE(2.27%), SPY(2.15%), and GLD(1.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SG Americas Securities, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SG Americas Securities, LLC bought 483,626 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 627,325. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/31/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $320.0615 per share and a market cap of $148.18Bil. The stock has returned -50.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-book ratio of 10.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,777,918 shares in BATS:USMV, giving the stock a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.77 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.41 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned -6.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 1,631,996-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.09 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.015 per share and a market cap of $29.30Bil. The stock has returned -4.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 78,554-share investment in NAS:AVGOP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1598.97 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1406.7 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-book ratio of 9.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SG Americas Securities, LLC bought 288,688 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 301,209. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $355.95 per share and a market cap of $265.49Bil. The stock has returned -14.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

