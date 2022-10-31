FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1729 stocks valued at a total of $2.22Bil. The top holdings were IVV(5.09%), NNI(4.89%), and VEA(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NNI by 179,900 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.

On 10/31/2022, Nelnet Inc traded for a price of $89.915 per share and a market cap of $3.35Bil. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nelnet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 51,482 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 710,383. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $98.09 per share and a market cap of $66.33Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 114,001 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 2,850,696. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.555 per share and a market cap of $90.14Bil. The stock has returned -23.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 66,422 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 1,181,305. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.45 per share and a market cap of $60.88Bil. The stock has returned -27.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 5,032 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 315,170. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $388.7968 per share and a market cap of $295.43Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

