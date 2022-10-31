WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $45.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(17.43%), LOB(7.57%), and VOO(6.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 157,421 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 17.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.27 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 8,993-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $152.295 per share and a market cap of $48.55Bil. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 2,561-share investment in NYSE:HD. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.18 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $297.28 per share and a market cap of $303.84Bil. The stock has returned -18.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-book ratio of 1290.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 17,075 shares in BATS:DIVB, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.41 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core Dividend ETF traded for a price of $37.22 per share and a market cap of $238.02Mil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 3,364 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.2912 per share and a market cap of $102.26Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

