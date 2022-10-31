Penbrook Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were NVO(14.68%), MSFT(6.55%), and AMZN(5.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Penbrook Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 38,480-share investment in NAS:CYBE. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.73 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, CyberOptics Corp traded for a price of $53.97 per share and a market cap of $400.79Mil. The stock has returned 29.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberOptics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Penbrook Management LLC bought 47,200 shares of NYSE:VET for a total holding of 170,330. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.47.

On 10/31/2022, Vermilion Energy Inc traded for a price of $23.1 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned 114.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vermilion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 9,318-share investment in NYSE:BKI. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.86 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $60.92 per share and a market cap of $9.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Penbrook Management LLC bought 77,350 shares of NYSE:CPG for a total holding of 468,505. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.14.

On 10/31/2022, Crescent Point Energy Corp traded for a price of $7.765 per share and a market cap of $4.33Bil. The stock has returned 57.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crescent Point Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVVE by 71,500 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.16.

On 10/31/2022, Nuvve Holding Corp traded for a price of $1.04 per share and a market cap of $22.67Mil. The stock has returned -91.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Nuvve Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

