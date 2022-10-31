Concorde Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1120 EAST LONG LAKE ROAD, SUITE 100 TROY, MI 48085

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $89.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.93%), ESGU(5.08%), and FDL(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Concorde Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 102,954 shares in ARCA:FDL, giving the stock a 3.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.34 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $36.1994 per share and a market cap of $3.89Bil. The stock has returned 12.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 16,332 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $86.1787 per share and a market cap of $39.66Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 149,711 shares in NYSE:BBDC, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.66 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Barings BDC Inc traded for a price of $8.975 per share and a market cap of $977.59Mil. The stock has returned -12.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barings BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-book ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 15.30.

During the quarter, Concorde Asset Management, LLC bought 3,244 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 22,238. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $388.7968 per share and a market cap of $295.43Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 31,652 shares in NYSE:BTI, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.07 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, British American Tobacco PLC traded for a price of $39.5897 per share and a market cap of $88.75Bil. The stock has returned 21.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, British American Tobacco PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.