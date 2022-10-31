Matson Money. Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $2.45Bil. The top holdings were IGSB(26.55%), IAGG(16.52%), and VLUE(9.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matson Money. Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Matson Money. Inc. bought 354,878 shares of BATS:VLUE for a total holding of 2,894,479. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.95.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $92.73 per share and a market cap of $7.91Bil. The stock has returned -7.42% over the past year.

Matson Money. Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 132,764 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/31/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.07 per share and a market cap of $21.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

Matson Money. Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:IAGG by 128,213 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.11.

On 10/31/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $48.7599 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -10.17% over the past year.

During the quarter, Matson Money. Inc. bought 107,697 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 2,653,621. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.33 per share and a market cap of $55.94Bil. The stock has returned -30.00% over the past year.

During the quarter, Matson Money. Inc. bought 43,179 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 1,232,822. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/31/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.37 per share and a market cap of $25.14Bil. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

