Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

145 KING STREET CHARLESTON, SC 29401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $1.73Bil. The top holdings were FDS(4.88%), ABBV(4.76%), and CBOE(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 347,160 shares in NYSE:MKC, giving the stock a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.85 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, McCormick & Co Inc traded for a price of $79.07 per share and a market cap of $21.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 71,762 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 125,716. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 10/31/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $328.5 per share and a market cap of $315.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-book ratio of 51.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.24 and a price-sales ratio of 15.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 193,557 shares of NYSE:APH for a total holding of 607,128. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.64.

On 10/31/2022, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $76.32 per share and a market cap of $45.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-book ratio of 6.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 243,522 shares of NAS:SEIC for a total holding of 926,515. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.61.

On 10/31/2022, SEI Investments Co traded for a price of $54.085 per share and a market cap of $7.29Bil. The stock has returned -12.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SEI Investments Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 62,875 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 311,077. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 10/31/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $207.07 per share and a market cap of $436.74Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-book ratio of 12.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 15.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.