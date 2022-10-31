Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9450 N. MERIDIAN STREET INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46260

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 509 stocks valued at a total of $1.57Bil. The top holdings were SPY(19.22%), IJR(7.36%), and VCSH(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC bought 72,311 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 858,424. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/31/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.21 per share and a market cap of $367.25Bil. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC bought 520,548 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 570,058. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.84 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 94,020 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $194.561 per share and a market cap of $260.97Bil. The stock has returned -16.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC bought 118,822 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 701,934. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/31/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $139.88 per share and a market cap of $30.79Bil. The stock has returned -10.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 268,946 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $47.32 per share and a market cap of $44.42Bil. The stock has returned -24.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

