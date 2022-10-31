Calton & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.38%), XLV(3.39%), and GDMA(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Calton & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 171,573 shares in ARCA:GDMA, giving the stock a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.45 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF traded for a price of $31.9097 per share and a market cap of $148.75Mil. The stock has returned 1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 73,342-share investment in ARCA:AOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.24 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $46.1593 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -17.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Calton & Associates, Inc. bought 18,809 shares of ARCA:VPU for a total holding of 35,884. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Utilities ETF traded for a price of $146.04 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Calton & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOOG by 11,729 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.81.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $218.53 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Calton & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 40,535 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 10/31/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.8 per share and a market cap of $29.61Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

