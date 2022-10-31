Merit Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2400 LAKEVIEW PARKWAY ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 574 stocks valued at a total of $2.30Bil. The top holdings were SCHD(8.85%), VUG(8.10%), and VTI(6.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Merit Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Merit Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 1,220,851 shares. The trade had a 6.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 10/31/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $169.38 per share and a market cap of $146.44Bil. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-book ratio of 8.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 401-share investment in NYSE:BRK.A. Previously, the stock had a 5.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $428128 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $446888.005 per share and a market cap of $651.97Bil. The stock has returned 2.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Merit Financial Group, LLC bought 1,362,547 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 3,066,587. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/31/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.95 per share and a market cap of $40.38Bil. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Merit Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 206,738 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $223.45 per share and a market cap of $70.06Bil. The stock has returned -28.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Merit Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 179,524 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/31/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $228.823 per share and a market cap of $724.29Bil. The stock has returned -38.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-book ratio of 18.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.