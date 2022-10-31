MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

30 Derekh Sheshet Ha-yamim St. Bene-beraq, L3 5112302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 361 stocks valued at a total of $5.68Bil. The top holdings were QQQ(7.03%), SPY(5.30%), and VOO(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD bought 686,790 shares of ARCA:IAI for a total holding of 730,954. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.

On 10/31/2022, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF traded for a price of $96.21 per share and a market cap of $527.45Mil. The stock has returned -13.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 726,124 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.87 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.675 per share and a market cap of $13.45Bil. The stock has returned -11.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD reduced their investment in NAS:MCHI by 835,619 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.36.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $35.76 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned -47.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD bought 167,000 shares of ARCA:IHF for a total holding of 322,340. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $270.4.

On 10/31/2022, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF traded for a price of $277.45 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD bought 101,761 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 827,780. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/31/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.21 per share and a market cap of $367.25Bil. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.