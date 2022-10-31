Wolff Financial Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5725 VENTURE PARK DRIVE KALAMAZOO, MI 49009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $219.00Mil. The top holdings were SDY(10.20%), RPG(8.32%), and VYM(6.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wolff Financial Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought 28,747 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 141,038. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.1057 per share and a market cap of $23.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought 10,456 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 150,577. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.65 per share and a market cap of $48.78Bil. The stock has returned 1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought 13,395 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 164,216. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.035 per share and a market cap of $38.38Bil. The stock has returned -7.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought 5,497 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 200,359. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $123.17 per share and a market cap of $24.26Bil. The stock has returned 3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:K by 7,655 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.2.

On 10/31/2022, Kellogg Co traded for a price of $76.96 per share and a market cap of $26.19Bil. The stock has returned 29.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kellogg Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

