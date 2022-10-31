J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 724 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.30%), SPY(2.59%), and IVV(2.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 36,449 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/31/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $278.81 per share and a market cap of $153.20Bil. The stock has returned -27.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 161,772 shares in ARCA:VGK, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $50.04 per share and a market cap of $13.08Bil. The stock has returned -24.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 10,353 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $355.82 per share and a market cap of $265.49Bil. The stock has returned -14.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 158,659 shares in ARCA:FUMB, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.88 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF traded for a price of $19.8589 per share and a market cap of $326.70Mil. The stock has returned -0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. bought 113,807 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 128,320. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.46.

On 10/31/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.27 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR EXCH VII has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

