Monaco Asset Management SAM recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $261.00Mil. The top holdings were VTRS(8.50%), FTI(8.05%), and GOLD(7.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Monaco Asset Management SAM’s top five trades of the quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced their investment in NYSE:FTI by 1,524,846 shares. The trade had a 4.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.88.

On 10/31/2022, TechnipFMC PLC traded for a price of $10.6206 per share and a market cap of $4.83Bil. The stock has returned 44.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechnipFMC PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 475,000 shares in ARCA:GDX, giving the stock a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.28 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $24.1966 per share and a market cap of $9.87Bil. The stock has returned -22.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 55,000 shares. The trade had a 4.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 10/31/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $291.475 per share and a market cap of $129.18Bil. The stock has returned -57.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 6.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought 658,586 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 1,308,586. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.78.

On 10/31/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $15.1255 per share and a market cap of $26.68Bil. The stock has returned -15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought 1,164,928 shares of NAS:VTRS for a total holding of 2,599,928. The trade had a 3.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.84.

On 10/31/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $10.12 per share and a market cap of $12.27Bil. The stock has returned -20.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-book ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

