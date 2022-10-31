One Day In July LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

77 COLLEGE STREET #3A BURLINGTON, VT 05401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $427.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(15.50%), IJR(8.45%), and IEF(7.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were One Day In July LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, One Day In July LLC bought 17,277 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 201,485. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $355.82 per share and a market cap of $265.49Bil. The stock has returned -14.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, One Day In July LLC bought 44,388 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 413,494. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $98.09 per share and a market cap of $66.33Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, One Day In July LLC bought 22,046 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 50,366. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.995 per share and a market cap of $24.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, One Day In July LLC bought 24,896 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 322,562. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.65 per share and a market cap of $48.78Bil. The stock has returned 1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, One Day In July LLC bought 10,597 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 58,050. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $243.0793 per share and a market cap of $62.22Bil. The stock has returned -11.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.