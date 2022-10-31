Hall Private Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were CWB(11.71%), AAPL(6.52%), and IRM(6.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hall Private Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought 16,709 shares of ARCA:CWB for a total holding of 321,202. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.06.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $65.261 per share and a market cap of $4.24Bil. The stock has returned -24.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought 10,458 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 53,423. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 10/31/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $100.7018 per share and a market cap of $28.70Bil. The stock has returned -33.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought 7,340 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 81,885. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/31/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.69 per share and a market cap of $2,472.81Bil. The stock has returned 3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-book ratio of 42.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought 2,614 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 14,825. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $350.99.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $331.525 per share and a market cap of $40.16Bil. The stock has returned -23.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 7,435 shares in NYSE:DIS, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.02 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $106.2 per share and a market cap of $192.84Bil. The stock has returned -37.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

