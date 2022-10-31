Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were SPXU(13.16%), SDY(7.63%), and XLE(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC bought 481,143 shares of ARCA:SPXU for a total holding of 1,048,732. The trade had a 6.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.14.

On 10/31/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF -3x Shares traded for a price of $17.06 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned 20.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF -3x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IGE by 218,013 shares. The trade had a 4.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.81.

On 10/31/2022, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $41.29 per share and a market cap of $881.25Mil. The stock has returned 32.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 62,289 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.94.

On 10/31/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.9058 per share and a market cap of $6.81Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 33,469-share investment in NAS:VTWO. Previously, the stock had a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.31 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund traded for a price of $74.26 per share and a market cap of $5.43Bil. The stock has returned -18.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 31,350 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.655 per share and a market cap of $16.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

