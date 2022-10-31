GRIES FINANCIAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1801 EAST NINTH ST CLEVELAND, OH 44114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $236.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.61%), PGR(7.08%), and SPY(3.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRIES FINANCIAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 330,405 shares in NYSE:BXSL, giving the stock a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.85 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $23.46 per share and a market cap of $3.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.27 and a price-sales ratio of 10.26.

The guru established a new position worth 169,204 shares in NAS:COMT, giving the stock a 2.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.39 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $37.5989 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned 18.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 58,224-share investment in NAS:ACWI. Previously, the stock had a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.39 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $82.86 per share and a market cap of $15.60Bil. The stock has returned -19.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 34,079 shares in ARCA:TLH, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.74 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.26 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned -27.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 141,821 shares in ARCA:SPIP, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.06 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.69 per share and a market cap of $2.39Bil. The stock has returned -12.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.