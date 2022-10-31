CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 280 stocks valued at a total of $47.00Mil. The top holdings were SPMB(18.14%), XT(10.00%), and NANR(7.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 183,611 shares in ARCA:SPMB, giving the stock a 18.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.61 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.185 per share and a market cap of $3.73Bil. The stock has returned -14.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 10,428,690 shares of NAS:XT for a total holding of 10,678,080. The trade had a 9.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.89.

On 10/31/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $47.17 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned -26.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 6,626,543 shares of ARCA:NANR for a total holding of 6,771,407. The trade had a 7.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.51.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $54.48 per share and a market cap of $585.66Mil. The stock has returned 27.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 14,815,451 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 14,925,990. The trade had a 7.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $150.11 per share and a market cap of $52.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 18,155,728 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 18,241,590. The trade had a 5.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $223.45 per share and a market cap of $70.06Bil. The stock has returned -28.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

