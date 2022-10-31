McDonough Capital Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(14.91%), AAPL(11.25%), and GOOG(7.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McDonough Capital Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McDonough Capital Management, Inc bought 18,061 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 86,023. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.655 per share and a market cap of $16.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

McDonough Capital Management, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 15,849 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.035 per share and a market cap of $38.38Bil. The stock has returned -7.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

McDonough Capital Management, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 1,039 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/31/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $319.1896 per share and a market cap of $148.18Bil. The stock has returned -50.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-book ratio of 10.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,995 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.34 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.29 per share and a market cap of $102.26Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 956 shares in ARCA:VUG, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.74 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $223.45 per share and a market cap of $70.06Bil. The stock has returned -28.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

