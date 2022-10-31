RAYMOND JAMES TRUST CO. OF NH recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $11.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(23.40%), AGG(18.89%), and IEFA(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RAYMOND JAMES TRUST CO. OF NH’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RAYMOND JAMES TRUST CO. OF NH bought 2,556 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 22,381. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.9901 per share and a market cap of $76.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 4,957-share investment in NAS:ISTB. Previously, the stock had a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.02 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.965 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 2,406 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.27 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $101.04 per share and a market cap of $256.18Bil. The stock has returned 17.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,964-share investment in NAS:SHV. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.67 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.995 per share and a market cap of $24.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 1,370-share investment in ARCA:VBR. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.1 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $160.8123 per share and a market cap of $23.67Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

