Located at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, new service centre is an important hub for Bombardier business aircraft customers in U.S and Latin American markets

Dynamic 300,000 sq. ft. service facility provides quick and efficient maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for all Bombardier business aircraft

Bombardier currently hiring maintenance technicians across its service network to support significant worldwide expansion



MIAMI-OPA LOCKA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the official inauguration of its new Miami-Opa Locka Service Centre at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The new facility is a testament to Bombardier’s commitment to the U.S. and nearby Latin American markets and it establishes a key building block in its growing global customer support network. At full capacity, the new OEM-operated Miami-Opa Locka Service Centre plans to add close to 300 aerospace jobs in the community, including more than 225 highly skilled technicians.

Once fully ramped up, the 300,000 square foot facility will more than quadruple Bombardier’s current maintenance footprint in Florida and allow the company to transfer its service centre operations from Fort Lauderdale to the new one-of-a-kind customer service centre at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF), located close to Miami’s bustling business district.

“The U.S. is an important market for Bombardier with close to 3,000 aircraft in our fleet, and this highly-efficient facility provides a key focal point for customers based in the area, and those who will visit from as far as Latin America,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “Bombardier began this year by naming Wichita as our new headquarters in the U.S, and I am delighted to highlight this inauguration that significantly grows our footprint and employment base in Florida. The city of Miami is a vibrant, international hub of business and commerce and we can’t wait to welcome our customers to our new facility and see our employees continue to thrive and grow.”

“Congratulations to Bombardier on the successful completion of its newest service centre, which has brought hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in private investment to Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and Miami-Dade County,” said Ralph Cutié, Miami-Dade Aviation Department Director and CEO. “We are extremely proud to now be home to one of Bombardier’s service centres worldwide and a hub for its customers in the U.S. and Latin America.”

The new facility is fully equipped to perform extensive and complete full-service scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, paint enhancement services, aircraft modifications, avionics installations, and Aircraft on Ground Support (AOG) for Bombardier’s business aircraft fleet of Learjet, Challenger, and Global aircraft. The expanded hangar at the service centre is also capable of holding an impressive 18 of Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft under one roof.

Bombardier is also currently hiring additional maintenance technicians both in Florida and across its entire service network to support its recent expansions. Technicians will receive Bombardier’s Type Training Course for Mechanical and Avionics certification to provide maintenance services at all 10 Bombardier’s service centres worldwide, including its newly expanded facilities in London Biggin Hill and Singapore, as well as its new facility in Melbourne, Australia. Bombardier’s Service Centre Network currently has openings for a variety of technical and professional roles.

“The new Miami-Opa Locka Service Centre brings essential, specialized services for our customers, enabling us to continue to deliver the service excellence they have come to expect from Bombardier,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Our new facility provides significant benefits, including quick aircraft turnarounds, greater convenience and OEM peace of mind to Bombardier’s growing customer base in the U.S and around the world.”

This new service facility also aptly illustrates Bombardier’s comprehensive global customer service commitment to provide the best customer service experience in business aviation today. With its recent service centre expansion projects, Bombardier has added close to one million sq. ft. of new service capacity to its worldwide aftermarket network.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Matthew Nicholls

Sr. Public Affairs and Communications Advisor

Bombardier

+1 514-243-8214

[email protected]

Arrie Ledley

Sr. Advisor, PR and External

Communications, Customer Experience

Bombardier

+1 469 897 0529

[email protected]

Visuals of the new Miami-Opa Locka Service Centre are available here