This quarter, we are writing to you about fixed income. We appreciate that most of our clients and friends know us as a dedicated global value equity manager whose core business has not changed since the founding of the firm in 1974.

However, what some of you may not know is that we have a separate fixed-income group based in Milwaukee. As is the case with the equity side of our firm, the Milwaukee-based team applies a strict fundamental Graham & Dodd value approach to selecting fixed-income securities for clients.

We believe we may have entered a new cycle for fixed income where attention to fundamentals such as cash flow generation, margins, and balance sheet positioning is critical, capping the multi-decade party that favored technical factors like momentum, yield and investor enthusiasm.

When we established our fixed-income group in 1999, we were confident that a value approach could be applied to fixed- income investments as well as equities and that a careful fundamental analysis could identify occasional opportunities where markets mispriced risk. What we did not anticipate, however, was that after the global financial crisis, the Federal Reserve and governments around the world would embrace quantitative easing (QE), ushering in a long period of perpetually falling interest rateswhich in some cases, went negative. These unprecedented conditions favored yield-hungry investors who seemed willing to purchase any issue with a yield over Treasuries, regardless of creditworthiness or risk.

While this period was challenging for our investment approach, we remained patient and committed to our long-term strategy. We firmly believe that patience is an important component of the temperament that successful value investors need. As we watched what was happening in the fixed-income markets, we took the view that QE and actions by central banks around the world would create a “lower interest rates for longer” environment. However, we were quick to note that “lower for longer” should not be interpreted as “lower forever.” The lower forever party started to slow down earlier this year, a shocking reminder for many investors that interest rates and inflation can rise—and rise they did.

Bear in mind that the environment for fixed-income investing is not just changing, it’s seemingly reverting to its long-term historical norm as central banks have started to move to quantitative tightening (QT). To put a little bit of context around this, consider for a moment that over the long term (12/31/1976 to 12/31/2021) returns on U.S. investment-grade fixed-rate bonds averaged 98% from income and 2% from price appreciation. However, if we focus on 2019 and 2020 , price appreciation accounted for 72% and 62% of returns, respectively.1

Despite it being a prolonged and heady period, in the long history of fixed-income investing, the bull market for bonds was an anomalous time. We believe we have now entered a more normal period where a fundamental value approach, like ours, is more appropriate.

On a year- to-date basis, our fundamental value approach and nimble size has allowed us to show meaningful outperformance relative to our largest peers. We compared our Sep. 30 YTD performance (net of fees) to the mean return (gross of fees) of the five largest U.S. core plus bond separate account composites and noted that although our strategy posted a negative absolute return it outperformed the average by almost 400 basis points.2

We are delighted to reproduce here the most recent letter from our fixed income team authored by our colleague, Tim Doyle. Tim is a 27-year veteran of fixed-income investing and trading, bringing important perspective on fixed income and the current environment.

In 1975, REO Speedwagon released an album titled: This Time We Mean It. Those words appear to be an apt description of the Fed’s messaging to the market during the third quarter regarding its resolve to tame rampant inflation. While the Federal Reserve (Fed) adopted a more hawkish stance throughout the earlier part of the year and backed up their rhetoric with the fastest rate hikes since the summer of 1980, up until this quarter there appeared to be a lack of market belief in the Fed’s conviction to fully commit to bringing inflation under control if it meant causing elevated market volatility. The Fed has talked tough , but during the first half of this year, the market seemed to be continually expecting a pivot in policy, back to a more accommodative stance. The last fifteen years of Fed policy are analogous to a long car trip with temperamental children in the back seat. To make the ride smoother and more tolerable you give the kids a bit of sugar, and for a while they’re all happy and well behaved. Eventually, however, the sugar rush wears off. As a parent, in the back of your mind you know that the right thing to do is cut off the sugar and deal with the consequences; but it’s been such a lovely ride, you wonder what’s the harm in keeping the rush going? The problem is that the longer you prolong the inevitable normalization the higher the behavioral volatility will likely be. The Fed made a change to its messaging during the quarter. It effectively told the markets that it is not supplying any more sugar. Not unlike the antics of temperamental children, we saw a dramatic sell-off in equites and bonds. Both the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index declined by nearly 5% during the third quarter. Earlier in the year the Fed’s message was focused on guiding the economy to a soft landing, which evolved into a “softish landing”, and then to more recent rhetoric that there will likely be some economic pain in the efforts to bring down inflation. The Fed has a dual mandate to maintain price stability and full employment. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed’s priority is now keenly focused on price stability. The open question as we enter the fourth quarter is whether the Fed will stick to its newfound conviction. It’s relatively easy to talk tough when the unemployment rate is the lowest in nearly 50 years. It’s another thing to stay on track if the economy starts shedding jobs or heads into a recession. The silver lining around the rapid rise in fixed income yields however, is that overall yields are at levels last reached over a decade ago. It seems like a novel idea – tongue firmly in cheek – but by the end of the third quarter, and for the first time in a long time, fixed income securities actually provided an income component. Portfolio Performance In the third quarter, the Brandes Core Plus portfolios delivered negative absolute returns net of fees but had meaningfully positive relative performance versus their benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The underweight in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) aided performance during the quarter. During September, agency MBS experienced their worst monthly performance on record versus U.S. Treasury securities. We had previously expressed caution about MBS given our belief that agency MBS valuations have largely been supported by Fed purchase activity since 2008. The Fed finally ended its 15-year outright agency MBS purchase plan that saw its agency MBS holdings grow from zero in 2008 to $2.7 trillion at quarter- end. While the Fed is now allowing up to $35 billion in agency MBS to roll-off its balance sheet each month, we have yet to see that balance sheet contract as higher interest rates have caused mortgage prepayments to shrink to almost nothing. Agency MBS yield spreads have moved wider, and we have yet to see any real decrease in Fed holdings. Returning to our previous analogy of dealing with fractious kids on a road trip: “no, we aren’t there yet!” At some point, if the Fed is truly serious about reducing exposure to agency MBS, outright sales will have to be considered. While agency MBS yield spreads look more attractive than we’ve seen for some time, there remain strong technical headwinds facing the sector. Term-structure positioning was a positive factor in performance as interest rates continued their march higher. The portfolios were positioned near the bottom of their duration-controlled band during the quarter, helping to mitigate the impact of rising rates on a relative basis. Overall, while we are starting to see more value come into the corporate bond market, credit yield spreads have not been as volatile as they were in previous episodes of market instability such as 2002 (Enron and WorldCom bankruptcies), 2008 (Global Financial Crisis), and 2020 (COVID pandemic). Most of the widening in corporate bonds yields has been attributable to the rise in U.S Treasury rates rather than outright weakness in corporate bonds. This reinforces our view that the most prudent approach is to continue to seek value in a measured and deliberate manner. Outlook Markets now appear to be exiting a period where valuations were largely artificially propped up by huge injections of liquidity and easy policy by the Fed - not to mention extraordinary stimulus from the federal government. This transition has been painful for virtually every financial asset class over the short-term. In our view, over the last several years fundamentals like cash flow generation, margins, and balance sheet positioning have taken a back seat to technical factors like momentum and investor enthusiasm. As the market continues to adapt to what appears to be a post-pandemic financial reckoning, we’ve started to see signs of a rise in idiosyncratic risk. For example, one of the first casualties has been a telecommunications company named Avaya. As recently as June, Avaya was able to raise new debt, despite being highly leveraged. As of 9/30/22, the price of those bonds has fallen nearly 40% since issuance after Avaya cut earnings forecasts and disclosed “substantial doubt” about its ability to keep operating. (We did not invest in these bonds). As we move forward, we believe that understanding how inflation and higher interest rates affect individual companies’ revenue, costs, and ability to refinance has taken on much more importance than it did in a zero- rate world. There are an increasing number of bonds that we believe offer attractive yields, but there are also companies facing margin pressures that may have trouble refinancing at higher rates. Interest rates are higher and yields on bonds are more attractive than they have been in quite some time. We believe, however, that careful security selection rooted in fundamental value principles is the key to successfully guiding portfolios through this uncertain and volatile landscape. For a considerable period now, we have attempted to tilt the Brandes Core Plus portfolios into what we believe is a defensive posture in order to mitigate some of the potential detrimental impact of rising interest rates and widening yield spreads. The portfolios continue to favor shorter-maturity corporate bonds and those that we believe exhibit strong, tangible asset coverage. We are managing duration toward the shorter end of our duration-controlled range. We have a meaningful allocation to U.S. Treasuries and if recent market uncertainty and volatility continue to cause credit fundamentals to become mispriced relative to our estimates of intrinsic value, then we will look to redeploy some of those Treasury holdings thoughtfully and effectively to take advantage of opportunities. During the quarter we found a few new bonds that we believe meet our criteria as attractive value opportunities and market volatility provided chances to add to a number of securities that we currently own. We remain underweight agency MBS. As we move forward, we believe prudence dictates that we continue our search for value in a measured and deliberate manner while continuing to tilt the portfolios to what we believe is a relatively defensive posture. We remain optimistic about the prospects for the Brandes Core Plus Portfolios. Sincerely, Timothy M. Doyle, CFA Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

If, like us, you believe that the multi-decade fixed income party is over and a nimble, fundamental approach makes sense going forward, we invite you to contact your Brandes representative to set up a call with Tim or one of his colleagues. We are certain that the perspective you will get from the Brandes fixed-income team will be different to what you typically hear from other fixed-income firms.

