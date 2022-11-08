Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) will issue a press release announcing the Company's third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on November 9, 2022 and hold a conference call to discuss results on November 10, 2022. Mativ will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of Mativ's third quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: Mativ's third quarter earnings conference call

When: Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fir.mativ.com%2F+%0A

This link gives participants access to the live and/or archived event.

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F948297494

How: Call Participants - Canada (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062 Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7575 United States (Toll Free): 1 833 927 1758 United States: 1 844 200 6205 United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544 All other locations: +1 929 526 1599 Access code: 228992

Listen-only mode - Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the Web at the address above and follow the instructions set out on the Home page or in the Investor Relations section.

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available until Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Call Replay. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of our website.

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658 US (Local): 1 929 458 6194 US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403 Canada: 1 226 828 7578 All other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 279401

