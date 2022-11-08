Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

4 hours ago
New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.24 billion in 2021.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

