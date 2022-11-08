Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Tuesday, November 15, Ryan McInerney, President, will present at the Citi FinTech Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Wednesday, November 30, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

