COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that it has appointed Michelle VonderHaar to chief legal officer and general counsel. VonderHaar brings 30 years of domestic and international legal experience, having held senior roles at several large, high-growth technology companies directing M&A, corporate financing, governance, compliance, litigation, global trade and other legal matters.



VonderHaar most recently served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary at HP, driving the transformation of the company’s ​​commercial global legal affairs team, expanding from a three-region model to nine geographic markets. Prior to joining HP in 2018, VonderHaar was the senior vice president, general counsel and secretary to the board of directors at Veritas Technologies. She has also previously held various legal positions in Symantec Corporation. VonderHaar serves on the board of a number of nonprofit organizations, including the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation, Urban Libraries Council and Parents Helping Parents.

“With her keen business insights and legal acumen, Michelle has an impressive record of enabling technology innovation and international expansion,” said Amit Yoran, chief executive officer, Tenable. “Her background and expertise are invaluable to the organization and we’re excited to have her.”

“Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing industry, one that is absolutely critical to enterprises,” said VonderHaar. “I’m thrilled to join this passionate team of individuals and leverage my background to help enable Tenable’s next phase of growth.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .