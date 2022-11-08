FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., ( MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide updates on recent corporate developments.

Conference Call and Webcast Date and Time: Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-407-0792 International: 1-201-689-8263 Passcode: 13733811 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1577646&tp_key=36cc256733

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Motus GI website, www.motusgi.com, for 90 days following the event.



