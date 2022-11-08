Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1:25 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Labcorp+Investor+Relations+website and archived for replay.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40Labcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005598/en/