Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

The live webcast will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will include audio and presentation slides. There will be a discussion of the Company’s operations and financials. Registration is required. Please visit the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghco.com to access registration and event information, and to submit questions.

Interested parties unable to participate in the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived recording, which will be available at www.ghco.com%2Fspeeches shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Graham Holdings:

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) is a diversified holding company whose principal operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print, podcast, and local TV news; home health and hospice care; custom manufacturing; automotive; restaurant venues; custom framing; and, consumer internet services. The Company owns Kaplan, a global diversified education services leader; Graham Media Group (WDIV–Detroit, KPRC–Houston, WKMG–Orlando, KSAT–San Antonio, WJXT–Jacksonville, WCWJ-Jacksonville, WSLS-Roanoke); The Slate Group; Foreign Policy and Pinna. The Company also owns Code3 and Decile, leading social marketing solutions companies; Graham Healthcare Group, home health and hospice providers and other healthcare operations; Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical solutions for applications of workspace power solutions, architectural lighting, electrical components and assemblies; Hoover Treated Wood Products, a manufacturer of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks, linear actuators and lifting systems; and, Forney Corporation, a manufacturer of burners, igniters, dampers and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. Additionally, the Company owns Lexus of Rockville, Honda of Tysons Corner, Jeep of Bethesda, Ourisman Ford of Manassas, Ourisman Toyota, and Ourisman CDJR; Clyde’s Restaurant Group (CRG), restaurant and entertainment venues in the Washington, DC metropolitan area; Framebridge, a custom framing service company; and, Leaf Group, a consumer internet company in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness.

