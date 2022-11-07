As investors get ready for Halloween, five broadly held guru stocks that tumbled more than 10% during October are Meta Platforms Inc. ( META, Financial), Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial), Edwards Lifesciences Corp. ( EW, Financial) and SVB Financial Group ( SIVB, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,732.95, down 128.85 points from last Friday’s close of 32,861.80 but up approximately 13.9% for October, the highest gain for the 30-stock index since 1976.

According to the S&P 500 Aggregated Chart, a Premium feature, the mean one-month total return of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index stocks is 10.01% with a median of 10.07%.

Despite the strong market in October, several broadly held guru stocks have still tumbled more than 10% for the month.

The stocks mentioned in this article are based on the gurus’ second-quarter 13F filings. Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Meta Platforms

Thirty-four gurus own shares of Meta Platforms ( META, Financial) with a combined weight of 83.58%.

Shares of Meta traded around $94.53, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.25. The stock tumbled approximately 30.33% during the past month.

The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant has a GF Score of 89 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 despite momentum ranking just 5 out of 10 and GF Value ranking just 2 out of 10.

Meta’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms approximately 82% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Meta include Dodge & Cox and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

Amazon.com

Thirty-two gurus own shares of Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial) with a combined weight of 94.37%.

Shares of Amazon.com traded around $102.44, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.52 as of Monday. The stock tumbled approximately 10.03% during the past month.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

Amazon’s growth ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a GuruFocus business predictability rank of five stars out of five and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates outperforming more than 83% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Amazon include Fisher Investments and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio).

Alibaba

Twenty-one gurus own shares in Alibaba ( BABA, Financial) with a combined weight of 32.43%.

Shares of Alibaba traded around $63.58, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.19 as of Monday. The stock tumbled approximately 19.11% during the past month.

The Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based e-commerce giant has a GF Score of 77 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 2 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 1 out of 10.

Alibaba’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms more than 78% of global competitors despite declining approximately 19% on average over the past five years.

The company’s financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt ratios and debt-to-equity ratios outperforming approximately 80% of global retail competitors despite having a modest Altman Z-score of 2.57.

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO), David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark International Fund and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

Edwards Lifesciences

Nine gurus own shares of Edwards Lifesciences ( EW, Financial) with a combined weight of 11.95%.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded around $72.43, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Score of 0.68 as of Monday. The stock tumbled approximately 14.33% during the past month.

The Irvine, California-based medical equipment company has a GF Score of 100 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value, a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 8 out of 10.

The company’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 91% of global competitors.

SVB Financial Group

Eight gurus own shares of SVB Financial Group ( SIVB, Financial) with a combined weight of 3.16%.

Shares of SVB Financial Group traded around $230.96, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.46 as of Monday. The stock tumbled approximately 31.48% during the past month.

The Santa Clara, California-based financial service company has a GF Score of 79 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6, a momentum rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.