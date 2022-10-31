CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.45%), AAPL(4.04%), and ABBV(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 82,417-share investment in ARCA:USCI. Previously, the stock had a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.72 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, United States Commodity Index Fund traded for a price of $53.2802 per share and a market cap of $269.07Mil. The stock has returned 22.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, United States Commodity Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:RTX by 44,654 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 10/31/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $94.82 per share and a market cap of $139.39Bil. The stock has returned 9.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,478 shares in NYSE:AZO, giving the stock a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2178.52 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2532.88 per share and a market cap of $48.08Bil. The stock has returned 41.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 55,095 shares in NYSE:CTVA, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.28 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $65.34 per share and a market cap of $46.95Bil. The stock has returned 52.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP bought 11,301 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 23,016. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/31/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $227.54 per share and a market cap of $718.51Bil. The stock has returned -38.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.32, a price-book ratio of 18.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.59 and a price-sales ratio of 10.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

