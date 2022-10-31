GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

530 FIFTH AVE NEW YORK, NY 10036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $961.00Mil. The top holdings were RSG(7.43%), MSFT(5.70%), and GOOG(5.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 147,300-share investment in NYSE:GXO. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.17 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, GXO Logistics Inc traded for a price of $36.54 per share and a market cap of $4.33Bil. The stock has returned -58.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GXO Logistics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The guru established a new position worth 190,000 shares in NYSE:HUN, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.11 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Huntsman Corp traded for a price of $26.76 per share and a market cap of $5.39Bil. The stock has returned -15.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntsman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 375,000 shares in NAS:VALN, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.25 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Valneva SE traded for a price of $13.2975 per share and a market cap of $918.86Mil. The stock has returned -70.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valneva SE has a price-book ratio of 8.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.27 and a price-sales ratio of 7.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 167,236 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.73.

On 10/31/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.51 per share and a market cap of $13.15Bil. The stock has returned 47.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BBWI by 120,000 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.28.

On 10/31/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $33.38 per share and a market cap of $7.62Bil. The stock has returned -50.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.