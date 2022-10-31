Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $1.19Bil. The top holdings were VV(8.43%), VTV(4.36%), and VCSH(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 308,414 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 588,763. The trade had a 4.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $176.46 per share and a market cap of $24.53Bil. The stock has returned -16.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 219,686 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 407,422. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $137.97 per share and a market cap of $102.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 312,731 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 643,744. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.99 per share and a market cap of $38.35Bil. The stock has returned -7.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 156,229 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 305,733. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.62 per share and a market cap of $62.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 173,894 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 320,132. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.48 per share and a market cap of $48.71Bil. The stock has returned 1.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

