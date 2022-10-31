PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 2305 SALEM, OR 97308

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $295.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.74%), VMI(6.59%), and MSFT(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR’s top five trades of the quarter.

PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 9,159 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.37.

On 10/31/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $142.51 per share and a market cap of $84.93Bil. The stock has returned -31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR reduced their investment in NYSE:VMI by 2,415 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.26.

On 10/31/2022, Valmont Industries Inc traded for a price of $319.22 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned 34.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valmont Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-book ratio of 4.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 1,026 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 10/31/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $555.15 per share and a market cap of $519.28Bil. The stock has returned 21.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-book ratio of 6.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR bought 5,424 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 15,718. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 10/31/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.58 per share and a market cap of $96.66Bil. The stock has returned -64.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 2,345 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 10/31/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $194.95 per share and a market cap of $121.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

