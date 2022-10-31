Camelot Portfolios, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1700 Woodlands Drive Maumee, OH 43537

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were HFRO(4.10%), NXDT(3.72%), and VB(2.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Camelot Portfolios, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HFRO by 154,754 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.44.

On 10/31/2022, Highland Income Fund traded for a price of $11.27 per share and a market cap of $766.77Mil. The stock has returned 7.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Highland Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-book ratio of 0.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NXDT by 97,513 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.55.

On 10/31/2022, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust traded for a price of $12.81 per share and a market cap of $476.17Mil. The stock has returned -12.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-book ratio of 0.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The guru sold out of their 25,662-share investment in ARCA:SPLV. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.95 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $61.74 per share and a market cap of $10.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TWO by 280,751 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.85.

On 10/31/2022, Two Harbors Investment Corp traded for a price of $3.56 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -33.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Two Harbors Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-book ratio of 0.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSJQ by 54,343 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.52.

On 10/31/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.47 per share and a market cap of $197.74Mil. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.