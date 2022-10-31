HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

700 LARKSPUR LANDING CIRCLE LARKSPUR, CA 94939

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $368.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(7.07%), PGR(6.37%), and STOR(6.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 270,153-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 219,517 shares in NYSE:OXY, giving the stock a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.01 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $72.6 per share and a market cap of $67.63Bil. The stock has returned 117.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 90,618 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 98,039. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 10/31/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.29 per share and a market cap of $14.26Bil. The stock has returned -11.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 30,431 shares in NYSE:PFGC, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.43 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Performance Food Group Co traded for a price of $52.04 per share and a market cap of $8.10Bil. The stock has returned 15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Performance Food Group Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 51,306 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 109,414. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 10/31/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.85 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned -21.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.